Senior official: Israel committing “absolute carnage” against Palestinians

Ramallah/PNN/

A senior Palestinian official today accused Israel of committing an “absolute carnage” against Palestinians.

Speaking to Voice of Palestine, PLO Executive Committee member Hussein al-Sheikh said that the Israeli occupation government has taken a clear decision to step up the rate of the killings of Palestinians across the West Bank, especially since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has instructed his army to act without restrictions.

He added that what is going on is an absolute carnage that could not be tolerated, in reference to the killing of five Palestinians by Israeli military gunfire across the West Bank within the last 24 hours.

He pointed out that the Palestinian leadership would convene an emergency meeting on the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and take strategic decisions in this regard.

The PLO official held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the implications of its aggression, and called on the international community to provide immediate protection, especially given the failure to implement the United Nations resolutions on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and establishment of an independent state.

He noted that coordination was maintained with Jordan on the Israeli aggression against Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, making a reference to settler intrusions and plans by Jewish settlers to conduct ritual sacrifices on the flashpoint site.

He urged the various Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to come to the discussion table to achieve national unity.

Meanwhile, al-Sheikh said on Twitter that the international community has “lost its credibility as a result of its silence” in the face of the daily shedding of Palestinian blood by Israeli occupation forces as well as following its “evasion to implement the minimum moral position of international protection”.