IOF kill four Palestinians, wounds others in Jenin, Bethlehem & Ramallah

Bethlehem /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces killed today Thursday four Palestinians and wounds others in Jenin, Bethlehem & Ramallah.

Israeli forces Thursday morning killed two Palestinians and wounded six others in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, according to local sources.

They said that a sizable Israeli military force barged its way into Al-Yamun and Kafr Dan towns, west, and northwest of the city, triggering violent confrontations.

The soldiers opened fire on local youths, killing two and wounding six others, including two serious injuries.

One of the two fatalities was identified as Shas Kamamji, the brother of Ayham Kamamji, one of the prisoners who managed to dig their way out of the highly fortified Gilboa prison in September.

The second fatality was identified as Mustafa Abu-Alrub, a resident of Misilyah village, south of the city, who was gunned down at the western entrance of Jenin.

The soldiers detained four Palestinians, including three brothers of Kamamji, after storming their houses in Kafr Dan and another from al-Yamun.

Several hours earlier, on Wednesday late night, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian and wounded 11 others in Silwad town, north of Ramallah.

Israeli forces kill the teenage boy in Bethlehem-district village

Israeli forces Wednesday night killed a Palestinian teenage boy in Husan village, west of Bethlehem, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ministry said in a press statement that Israeli forces fatally shot Qusai Hamamra, 14, during the aggression on the southern West Bank town.

Hamara local sources added, sustained critical injuries from Israeli military gunfire during confrontations in the vicinity of the town’s main entrance.

The confrontations erupted after the soldiers sealed off the town entrances, preventing the residents from exiting and entering it.

The soldiers prevented Palestinian medics from providing first aid to Hamamra, leaving him to bleed to death.

Hamara’s body is briefly withheld by the military before being eventually released to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The town mayor, Mohammad Sabatin, said that the killing triggered renewed confrontations, which saw the soldiers opening fire toward local youths, wounding four with live ammunition in their lower extremities and causing dozens of others to suffocate.

The live ammunition casualties were rushed to a local medical center for treatment.

Earlier this week, Ghada Sabateen, a 47-year-old widowed Palestinian mother of six, was shot and killed by an Israeli soldier in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

Footage documenting the moment she was shot showed her posing no threat to the soldiers. No weapon was found on her.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound 11 others in Ramallah-district town

Israeli forces also on Wednesday late night killed a Palestinian and wounded 11 others in Silwad town, north of Ramallah, according to official sources.

The Health Ministry confirmed in a press statement that Israeli forces fatally shot Omar Elayan, 20, by a live round in the chest and wounded 11 others during a raid in the central West Bank town.

As part of the 11 injuries, the ministry added, a young man sustained moderate injuries after being hit by a live round in the shoulder, and was subsequently rushed to a Ramallah hospital. His condition was described as moderate.

Five others received treatment at a local medical center in the town.

The soldiers detained three young men, all members of the Hamed family, opened fire at a house, and shouted through loudspeakers in the town, demanding that another young man surrender.

Meanwhile, dozens of people took to the streets to confront the heavily-armed Israeli troops who fired live bullets at the crowds in Silwad.

The town’s medical sources said that several people were injured by live ammunition, including a serious injury, and medical teams were unable to reach some of them until late Wednesday.

The casualties were ultimately evacuated to several hospitals in Ramallah city.

Also on Wednesday night, Israeli forces killed 14-year-old Qusai Hamamra in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces killed human rights lawyer Muhammad Hassan Assaf and injured at least 17 others in a raid in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Assaf, 34, succumbed to the critical injuries he sustained after he was shot by Israeli forces in the chest.