A dim future for the Palestinian cause in light of Israeli settlement activities Written by: Abdulla Al Hamarna

The extremist Israeli occupation government headed by Naftali Bennett, and the various settlement groups and organizations are exchanging roles among themselves to support the theft of Palestinian lands and continuing the control of Palestinian cities in the heart of the occupied West Bank.

The occupation government is escalating its aggression against the Palestinian people and their rights, lands, and properties.

To implement this, the occupation government exchanges roles between the various right-wing parties. The disputes taking place at the political level occurred to strengthen their positions to open the way for approval of new projects and inflate existing settlements by establishing new roads to control the largest transportation network linking all the existing settlements. The settlement projects are for ripping apart Palestinian cities and villages.

The occupation government continues to exploit the nature of the existing political conditions and alliances, especially between the extreme right-wing parties, so that the ruling right-wing parties employ this political chaos to pass what they have failed to pass so far.

The major result of the Judaization of Jerusalem, and speeding up a settlement at this particular stage is to completely close the door to the possibility of implementing the two-state solution.

The occupation government works to escalate settlement construction to impose more changes on the historical, legal, and demographic reality existing in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

It is necessary to continue working with the international community to condemn these crimes, especially by the European Union countries, which expressed their condemnation of the settlement policy in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The violations and crimes of the occupation and the terror of armed settlers throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, must be condemned to surround the occupation government and hold it fully and directly responsible for the results and repercussions of this escalation and aggression against the Palestinian people.

It is necessary to understand the international situation and pay attention to the dangerous policy pursued by the occupation government in light of its continued aggression and exploitation of the existing conditions to expand the settlements and Judaization of Jerusalem.