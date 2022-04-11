IOF shoot, kill Palestinian woman in Hebron

HEBRON/PNN/

Palestinian woman was shot and killed today evening by Israeli forces’ fire in the city of Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, according to security sources and eyewitnesses.

Sources told reporters that Israeli forces opened fire on the woman in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, causing her critical injuries.

Forces reportedly prevented the medical staff from reaching the area and left the woman on the ground bleeding to death.

The Israeli army declared the area a closed military zone and closed the mosque while workers were still inside in the aftermath of the shooting.