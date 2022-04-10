IOF shoot dead at a Palestinian woman near Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces today shot dead a Palestinian woman after they opened fire at her while she was crossing an Israeli military checkpoint near the village of Husan, to the west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to The Ministry of Health.

The woman, who was identified as Ghada Sabateen 45 years old, from the town of Husan, was walking past the checkpoint when soldiers opened gunfire at her and were later rushed by a private car to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, witnesses said.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the woman lost large amounts of blood and later sustained her injuries.

Bethlehem Governor Kamel Hamid condemns the Israeli crime committed by the occupation army on Sunday afternoon, west of Bethlehem, which led to the death of Ghada Sabateen from Husan.

Ghada Sabateen is a widow and mother of 6 children, aged 48 public