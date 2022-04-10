IOF injure six Palestinians, detain 23 others during raids in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

At least 23 Palestinians were arrested, including two children, and six others were injured by the Israeli occupation army last night during raids into several areas in the occupied West Bank, according to local and medical sources.

In Jenin, north of the West Bank, Israeli army units stormed the eastern neighborhood in the city sparking clashes with local residents, during which soldiers fired live shots, stun grenades, and teargas injuring two Palestinians in the pelvis and back respectively. The two were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The Israeli occupation forces arrested three Palestinians during the raid in the neighborhood.

In the meantime, a large number of Israeli army units stormed the town of Ya’bad, to the west of Jenin, and raided and ransacked several homes and shops and vandalized their content, before arresting nine Palestinians.

Fierce clashes erupted in the town between the attacking forces during the raid, during which soldiers fired live bullets and stun grenades to disperse the angry protesters.

The attacking forces also raided many homes in the town, questioned their residents, and deployed their snipers on their rooftop.

In the meantime, Israeli occupation forces broke into Nour Shams refugee camp in the West Bank province of Tulkarm, where they detained one Palestinian and injured another four in clashes that ensued. Forces also arrested a second Palestinian after raiding his home in the neighboring city of Tulkarm.

Two local Palestinians were reportedly injured by Israeli gunfire, while another two were injured after being bitten by the Israeli army’s attack dogs.

In Ramallah, in the center of the West Bank, the army broke into the village of Dura al-Qar’ and arrested two Palestinian children, identified as Atallah Hamdan and Ahmad Saleh Hoshia, both 14 years old.

Raids and arrests by Israeli troops were also reported in the provinces of Hebron, Bethlehem, and Jericho in the occupied West Bank.

Of note, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates yesterday held the Israeli government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett fully and directly responsible for the current Israeli escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank.