UNESCO adopts two resolutions on Palestine

Bethlehem /PNN/

The Executive Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), at its 214th session held in Paris, unanimously adopted two resolutions on the State of Palestine; occupied Palestine and cultural and educational institutions.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministery welcomed the adoption of two resolutions on Palestine by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Ministery stressed the importance of adopting these decisions at this particular time, in light of the systematic and widespread violations that Israel, the illegal occupying power, is carrying out against the rights of the Palestinian people.