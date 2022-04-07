The EU condemns the Israeli settlers’ attacks on Palestinians and calls on the Israeli government to curb them

Occupied Jerusalem/PNN/

The European Union condemns the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians and calls on the Israeli government to curb them.

In a statement, Palestine News Network received a copy of it the EU expressed concern about the recent violence by settlers in the village of At Tuwani and the South Hebron Hills carried out against Palestinian residents and Human Right Defenders.

According to the EU: “On the 4th of April, two Israeli HRDs were accompanying a Palestinian shepherd and his flock of sheep on private Palestinian land when more than a dozen settlers started harassing and threatening them.

This is entirely unacceptable. Everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to participate in peaceful activities against violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Under international law the EU said.

The EU statement called on the Israeli authorities to take all necessary measures to protect Palestinians and their property against settler violence.