Bethlehem/PNN/

The latest poll on the Palestinian public opinion about the Russian-Ukrainian War, prepared by Dr. Nabil Kukali, revealed that 84.2 % of the Palestinians believe that the Russian-Ukrainian war will have a negative impact on the Palestinians.

The poll also shows that 40.2 % of Palestinians believe that Russia is waging an unjust war against its neighboring country, Ukraine, whilst (32.3 %) believe that it has the right to do so.

According to the poll, 58.4 % are worried about a potential nuclear conflict between Europe and the United States on the one hand and Russia on the other.

The latest poll prepared by Dr. Nabil Kukali and conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (www.pcpo.org) covered a random sample of (1014) Palestinian respondents representing the various demographic specimens of Palestinians (18 years and above) living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip.

Dr. Nabil Kukali, President and founder of the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO), said in a statement that the margin of error in this poll was (±3.07 %) and added that the survey has been conducted during the period (March 25- April 04), 2022 by using TAPI for data collection and Surveytogo Program. The most outstanding results, he said, are as follows:

(32.3 %) of the Palestinians believe that Russia has the right to wage war against its neighboring country Ukraine, whilst (40.2 %) said that Russia was wrong and (27.5 %) refused to answer the corresponding question.

Responding to the question: “What do you think is the optimal solution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict?”, (27.4 %) said that “Ukraine should retreat from its intention to join the NATO”, (15.6 %) said “to implement the agreements previously signed by the conflicting parties”,

(14.8 %) said “the immediate cease-fire”, (11.9 %) “the unconditional pullback of Russia from Ukraine”, (11.7 %) said “both parties should sit at the negotiating table”, (9.8 %) “to stop the American-European intervention in the Ukrainian affairs”, (6.6 %) said that “the Ukrainian president should immediately submit his resignation and leave Ukraine” and (2.2 %) said, “I don’t know”.

(58.4 %) of the Palestinians are worried about a potential nuclear conflict between Europe and the United States on the one hand and Russia on the other, whilst (41.6 %) said that they are “not worried”.

(84.2 %) of the Palestinian public is of the opinion that the war will have a negative impact on the Palestinians (13.6 %) who said “the war will have no any impact on them at all”, and (2.2 %) were reluctant to answer the question.