Israeli settlers stone vehicles near Nablus-district town

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli settlers Sunday evening stoned Palestinian vehicles near Burqa town, northwest of Nablus, according to a local activist.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that a group of settlers hurled stones toward Palestinian commuters near the site of the formerly-evacuated colonial settlement of Homesh, located at the main traffic artery linking Jenin to Nablus, causing damage to some vehicles.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, and attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.