IOF killed three Palestinians in north of West Bank

Jenin/PNN/

A special unit of the Israeli occupation forces “IOF” shot and killed early this morning, the first day of the holy fast month of Ramadan, three Palestinians near the town of Arraba, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to Palestinian security sources.

They added that after the shooting and killing of the three men who were in a car, a large unit raided and sealed off the area, preventing Palestinian ambulances from reaching the car to attend to the people inside it.

The army then took away the bodies after refusing to turn them over to the Red Crescent.

The soldier also took away the car, which reports said was riddled with bullet holes.

The three were identified as Khalil Tawalbeh, from Jenin, Saeb Abahreh, from al-Yamoun town, near Jenin, and Saif Abu Libdeh, from Tulkarm.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the Israeli army killing earlier today of three Palestinians near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

He described it as “extrajudicial murder” and a “horrific crime”, demanding that the perpetrators of this crime and other similar earlier ones be held accountable before the International Criminal Court.

The Prime Minister called on Israel’s leaders “to stop committing crimes and violations against our Palestinian people, respond to their legitimate rights to freedom and independence, end the occupation and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

He also demanded that Israel returns the corpses of the three men – Khalil Tawalbeh, from Jenin, Saeb Abahreh, from al-Yamoun town, near Jenin, and Saif Abu Libdeh, from Tulkarm – to their families for proper burial.

For his part D.Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, strongly condemned today the recent Israeli escalation which coincided with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, warning that this escalation could lead to an explosion in the situation.

Last night, a special unit of the Israeli occupation army shot and killed three Palestinian young men near the town of Arraba, to the south of Jenin city in the north of the West Bank.

“While many parties are seeking to de-escalate tensions during the holy month of Ramadan, primarily the United States of America, Israel carries out this premeditated attack, which led to the killing of three civilians at predawn today in Jenin,” said Abu Rudeineh.

He continued, “This Israeli policy constitutes a threat and a flagrant challenge to international legitimacy and international law. The Israeli occupation forces must stop all these dangerous practices, which threaten security, stability, and calm. [Provocative] visits by Jewish extremists to the Al-Aqsa Mosque should also stop, as they will only lead to tensions and instability.”

Abu Rudeineh pointed out that “the only way to achieve security is to compel Israel to abide by the resolutions of international legitimacy and not to take any unilateral measures.” He urged the international community, particularly the US administration, to press Israel to stop the escalation.

“We also call on the international community to provide international protection for the Palestinian people and not to allow double standards,” added the presidential spokesman.

He stressed, “Jerusalem and the holy sites are a red line, the only way to achieve peace is to establish an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with Security Council and international legitimacy resolutions.

“Israel should bear the consequences of this dangerous escalation, whose repercussions will be dire and dangerous for everyone and the entire region.