Four Palestinian-owned vehicles torched in an arson attack by Israeli settlers in a northern West Bank village

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli settlers early today sneaked into the northern West Bank village of Jaloud and set fire to Palestinian-owned vehicles, according to Ghassan Daghlas, a local official.

He said settlers from the illegal settlement of Adi Ad sneaked into the eastern parts of the village where they torched several vehicles before residents were able to kick them out of the village.

The arson totally wiped out four vehicles.