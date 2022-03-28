EU calls for protection of Palestinians, prevention of “violence” following settler attacks

JERUSALEM/ PNN/

The European Union today called for the protection of Palestinians and prevention of “violence” in following the recent string of settler attacks against Palestinians and their property.

“Last night, Israeli settlers injured several Palestinians, torched cars and damaged commercial structures in different parts of the West Bank. Rising levels of settler violence only fuel further tensions,” the European Union Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted.

“Palestinians should be protected in accordance with Israel’s obligations under international law. Imperative now to prevent further violence ahead of Ramadan, Pesach and Easter coinciding in April,” it added.

The EU delegation made its remarks in the wake of settler attacks, including the vandalism of Palestinian vehicles in the Ramallah-district town of Turmus Aya town and torching others in the Nablus-district village of Jalud.