MADA calls for the release the woman Journalist “AL-Taweel” and all Detained Journalists from the Israeli Prisons

Ramallah /PNN/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) expresses its denunciation of the continued pursuit of Palestinian journalists by the occupation forces and the arrest of freelance journalist Bushra Jamal Al-Taweel (28 years old) after she was stopped at the “Za’tara” Israeli checkpoint south of the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank on Monday, March, 21st.

The occupation forces had arrested Al-Taweel, while she was passing through the “Za’tara” Israeli checkpoint on her way back from Jenin. Her mother started to MADA Center that her daughter, Bushra, was talking to her on the phone, while she heard the soldier who stopped Bushra asking for her ID card so that Bushra was arrested immediately after that.

“MADA” Center denounces the repeated arrests of the journalist “Al-Taweel”, she was arrested four times previously) (six months have passed since her release from the occupation’s prisons).

“MADA” also calls on the international community to pressure the Israeli government to release journalist Al-Taweel, and all detained journalists in Israeli prisons, stop the infringement on media freedoms, prosecute journalists, and hold the perpetrators of attacks against them.