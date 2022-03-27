CEC announces results for second phase of the local elections

Ramallah /PNN/

The Central Elections Commission announced today the results for the Second Phase of the Local Elections, which took place in 50 localities in the West Bank yesterday. The Results included the number of votes and seats obtained by each list, as well as the names of the winners.

CEC chairman, Hanna Nasser, stated in a press conference in the city of Al-Bireh that the final voter turnout percentage for the Second Phase of the Local Elections reached 53.69% out of 715,413 eligible voters.

He pointed out that the total number of voters reached 380,000, and that the percentage of valid ballots reached 97%,1% for blank ballots, and 2% for invalid ballots.

The results demonstrate that independent lists won 64.4% of the total contested council seats of 632, whereas partisan lists obtained 35.6% of seats.

The CEC also announced the names of electoral lists that won by acclamation in 23 localities due to having only one list running for elections.

CEC said it exerted all efforts to publish the results within less than 24 hours to enable citizens to view the results as soon as possible and to submit any challenges before the elections court within one week of the announcement of results. The Court adjudicates on the submitted challenges within five days of submission and issues its final and binding decisions.