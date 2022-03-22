Support our independent media

Israeli army bulldozer uproots olive trees, level land west of Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

An Israeli occupation army bulldozer today uprooted olive trees and leveled Palestinian land in Wadi Fukin village, west of Bethlehem, according to a local official.

Head of the Wadi Fukin village council, Ibrahim al-Hroub, said that Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer to a 4-dunum olive grove belonging to a local family, uprooted 30 trees and leveled the grove, purportedly for being located in an area classified as “state land”.

He added that the grove owner had received a military notice three weeks ago not to reclaim his grove and to evacuate it, and two other landowners in the same area received similar notices two weeks ago.

