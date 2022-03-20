Opinion poll: 94% of Palestinians in Israel subjected to racism, discrimination

Ramallah/PNN/

An opinion poll released today by the Progressive Center for Religion and State showed that 94% of Palestinians in the 1948-occupied land (Israel) were subjected to racism and discrimination.

Israeli daily Maariv reported that the results of the poll were published on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination observed annually on 21 March.

According to the poll, 69% of the respondents believed that they were subjected to racism and discrimination in public places, while 41% said that they were subjected to racism in academic institutions.

It revealed that 26% of the respondents said they suffered from racism in workplaces, and 11% said they were discriminated against in commercial places.

65% of the respondents indicated that their identification cards were checked, 59% were subjected to security inspections, and 58% were forced to answer unusual questions.

75% felt that these measures affected their dignity, and 73% said it affected their personal security. The poll also revealed that 67% of the respondents refrained from applying for jobs due to racism and discrimination.

The director of the center, lawyer Samah Darwish, said that the results of this poll revealed the extent of racism in Israel, which poses a great concern.