Two teens among 15 Palestinians detained from West Bank, Gaza

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces Thursday night detained 15 Palestinians, including two teens, from various parts of the West Bank, according to local and security sources.

They said that Israeli forces rounded up a Palestinian from Dura town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

Soldiers manning the al-Container military checkpoint, north of Bethlehem, stopped and detained another from Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron city.

Still, in Hebron district, the military vehicles stormed al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city, where soldiers rounded up two teens, both aged 17 years, and ransacked the houses of their families.

In the northern West Bank, a military force barged its way into Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus, cordoned it off, and detained two others.

Soldiers detained another from Beita town, south of the city, as he attempted to cross Huwara Street.

In Tulkarem district, gun-toting soldiers rounded up three others from the Iktaba neighborhood, east of the city.

In Jenin district, heavily-armed troops rounded up two others, one from Qabatiya town and another from Sir town, both located to the south of the northern West Bank city, and thoroughly searched the houses of their families, turning them topsy-turvy.

Meanwhile, the soldiers detained three others as the latter approached the border fence, east of Khan Younis, in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday evening, undercover Israeli forces, known as Mista’arvim, sneaked their way into the northern West Bank city of Qalqiliya and abducted another after forcibly entering his store.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.