EU affirms continued annual financial support to the Palestinian government

Brussels/PNN/

Undersecretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Amal Jado Shakaa told Palestine News Network PNN, that a number of European officials in Brussels assured her during meetings she had with them that the European Union will continue its financial support to the State of Palestine and will transfer it as soon as possible.

During a meeting in Brussels with Jadou, the EU official affirmed the EU’s continued political and economic support to the Palestinian government and people, especially under the present Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part the EU Deputy Director-General for the Middle East and North Africa, Carl Hallergard, ensured the EU’s continued annual financial support to the Palestinian government, affirming that funds will be transferred as soon as possible.

He further affirmed the EU’s commitment to the two-state solution and achieving comprehensive peace in the region.

He stressed the European Union’s unwavering position rejecting Israeli settlements and demolitions, which also affected EU-funded projects in the Palestinian territories.