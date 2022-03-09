Settlers uproot, steal grape saplings, demolish retaining walls, and raze land in north and south of West Bank

Salfit/PNN/

Israeli settlers today uprooted and stole grape saplings and demolished retaining walls in Kufr al-Dik town, west of the northern West Bank city of Salfit, and also razed land they had seized in the town of Battir, west of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem.

In Kufr al-Dik, Saadat Said, 58, said settlers from the illegal settlement of Brukhin uprooted grape saplings he had planted in his land and stole them.

The settlers also razed stone walls and sabotaged 150-meter long barbed fence he had built around his land in the north of the town.

In Battir, settlers razed a plot of land they had seized by force two days ago in an area east of the town in order to erect tents and mobile homes on this land as a prelude to building another illegal settlement, according to Ghassan Oweineh, a local activist.

The settlers had set up a big tent and a mobile home on part of this land when they took it over a few days ago.