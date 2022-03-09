Al-Haq Field Report on Human Rights Violations in 2021

Bethlehem/PNN/

In 2021, violations escalated on all levels. The Israeli occupying authorities killed 84 Palestinians, including 15 children. In addition, 240 Palestinians were killed during the Israeli military offensive on Gaza, bringing the total number of Palestinian martyrs to 324.

The Israeli occupying authorities demolished 233 Palestinian homes in the West Bank, including Jerusalem. During the military offensive on Gaza, 1,313 residential units were completely destroyed and another 6,367 units sustained partial damage.

The Israeli occupying authorities also demolished 367 Palestinian privately-owned structures in the West Bank. Another 787 private structures were destroyed during the Israeli offensive on Gaza. In comparison to seven in the West Bank, the Israeli Occupying Forces (IOF) destroyed 871 public structures during the military offensive on Gaza.

In 2021, Palestinian security agencies committed hundreds of human rights abuses, including arbitrary detention against the background of freedom of opinion and political activism. Violations affected fair trial procedures, dispersal of peaceful protests by force, seizure of funds and electronic devices, house raids and searches, and other encroachments on the right to liberty and security.