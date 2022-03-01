2 Palestinians were killed by IOF in the West Bank city of Jenin overnight

Jenin/PNN/

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank city of Jenin overnight.

Palestinian security sources said that Israeli special forces infiltrated Jenin refugee camp after midnight in vehicles bearing Palestinian registration plates.

The sources added that the special units stormed several houses in the camp, occupied their roofs, and fired indiscriminately at anyone who moved.

Abdullah Al-Husari (22 years old), Shady Khaled Negm (18 years old) were the victims of Israeli crime, according to medical sources, in addition to the injury of three others Palestinians.