Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine urges students to boycott Israel Trek

Bethlehem /PNN/

Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine, a pro-Palestine student organization, hung flyers across campus this past week urging undergraduates to boycott Harvard Israel Trek, an annual subsidized spring break trip to Israel and the West Bank.

Organizers for HOOP — a student group spearheaded by the Palestine Solidarity Committee that calls on Harvard to divest holdings linked to Israel’s presence in Palestine — posted flyers with QR codes linked to a document that alleges trip-goers are “complicit in apartheid and settler colonialism.”

In 2019, the PSC distributed a petition urging undergraduates to boycott Israel Trek, which was ultimately canceled due to Covid-19.

Applications for this year’s trip closed last October. According to Israel Trek student leader Ty L. Geri ’23, more than 450 students applied for just 100 spots.

The trip includes a visit of the West Bank and discussions with high-ranking Israeli and Palestinian officials. In emails about the trip sent last semester, organizers say the trip provides participants an opportunity to explore “unique and nuanced realities at the core of Israel’s geopolitical landscape.”

HOOP organizer Christian B. Tabash ’21-’22 told The Harvard Crimson he rejects the idea that the trip can provide a balanced perspective on the conflict between Israel and Palestine despite including the West Bank on its itinerary.

“It doesn’t matter if you spend a few hours in the West Bank, a day in the West Bank, a few days in the West Bank, or if you talk to a Palestinian,” Tabash said. “That is irrelevant, because power is unequal and Palestinians exist as the colonized.”

Nadine S. Bahour ’22, who is also a HOOP organizer, said she does not oppose Harvard students visiting the region but rather the way the trip “sells itself to be a balanced perspective.”

“You’re going at the expense of Palestinian refugees — over five million Palestinian refugees that can’t visit the region,” Bahour said.

As part of its campaign, HOOP has compared attending Israel Trek to visiting South Africa during apartheid. A poster hung around campus reads, “Would you go on a trip funded by South African apartheid? No? Why go on Israel Trek?”