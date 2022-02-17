Israeli police remove ‘office’ set up by a Palestinian activist in Sheikh Jarrah and keep settlers’ ‘office’

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli police today forcefully removed a table set up as a “symbolic office” by a Palestinian activist in Sheikh Jarrah flashpoint neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem while it allowed right-wing Israeli settlers to keep their “office,” according to WAFA correspondent.

Mohammad Abu al-Hummus, an activist who moves using crutches, set up his “symbolic office” a distance from the residence of the Salem family after Israeli right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir and his settler supporters set up an office on the Salem family property four days ago in a provocative move that stirred tension and trouble in the Palestinian neighborhood.

Israeli police removed the Abu al-Hummus office soon after he set up it the first time on Sunday after Ben Gvir had set up his provocative office, but Abu al-Hummus kept bringing it back.

Today, the police again removed his office and attacked Palestinian activists and supporters in the neighborhood who keep a vigil to defend the Palestinian residents against attacks by settlers.

Meanwhile, tension remains high in Sheikh Jarrah after an Israeli court ordered the Salem family to evacuate the home they lived in for decades during March and turn it over to the settlers.

The human rights organization, Amnesty International, has warned Israel that the “forcible transfer” of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah “is a war crime and a pillar of Israel’s system of apartheid.