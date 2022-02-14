29 injured during confrontations with Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Jerusalem /PNN/

29 Palestinians, including two solidarity activists, were injured, yesterday evening, during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, to the east of occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem stated that among the injuries were a child, three paramedics, and two foreign solidarity activists and that the injuries varied between rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs that caused burns, beatings, and pepper gas spray, noting that 6 of the injured were taken to hospital.

The Israeli occupation forces continued their attacks on the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem, closing its western entrance with iron mounds.

The occupation forces also chased out the solidarity activists present in the vicinity of the Salem family’s house, threatened with imminent expulsion, and evacuated its surroundings for settlers and extremist Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir, assaulting the families and solidarity activists with rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas and sound bombs, which led to the injury of dozens, and the arrest of seven people.

The number of people detained in the neighborhood since last night has reached thirteen.

The neighborhood residents reportedly performed the Maghrib (sunset) prayers in the neighborhood after calls to remain alert to respond to the attacks of settlers, who tried to obstruct the performance of the prayer by standing in front of the worshipers and playing loud music.