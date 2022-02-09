Support our independent media

A general strike in Palestinian cities in mourning for three Palestinians killed by IOF in Nablus 

1 hour ago National News 166 Views

Nablus /PNN/

Shops and businesses were today shuttered and studies were suspended in protest against the Israeli army assassination yesterday of three Palestinian activists in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

A general strike was observed today in the major West Bank cities including Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarm as calls were made to demonstrate at contact points with the Israeli army throughout the West Bank.

A special army force opened fire at a car in Nablus killing three of its occupants alleging they were responsible for opening fire at Israeli military posts. The killing was described as an extrajudicial assassination.

The killing of the three activists sparked widespread condemnation in the occupied territories and in the diaspora.

A Palestinian man walks between closed shops during a general strike, a day after Israeli forces killed three men, in the West Bank city of Nablus on February 9, 2022. Israeli forces killed three Palestinians during a daytime raid against what Israel described as a “terrorist group”, leaving a vehicle in the West Bank city of Nablus riddled with bullet holes. Photo by Shadi Jarar’ah

Check Also

WHO hands over refrigerated vehicles to strengthen vaccine cold chain

East Jerusalem/PNN/ WHO in oPT handed over two refrigerated vehicles worth US$ 93,000 to the …

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2018