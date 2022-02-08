IOF assassinate three Palestinians in northern West Bank city of Nablus

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli special forces kill three Palestinians and arrest one another in the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The incident took place in the city’s al-Makhfeya neighborhood on Tuesday, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The agency cited its correspondent as saying that an Israeli special force detachment attacked the neighborhood with an unmarked civilian vehicle bearing a Palestinian number plate.

The forces then started firing at another vehicle that was traveling nearby, killing three of its occupants and arresting the fourth.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade identified the victims as the West Bank-based resistance group’s members, naming them Ibrahim al-Nablusi, Adham Mabrouk, and Muhammed al-Dakhil.

According to the Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz, Israel has accused the targeted Palestinians of “several shooting attacks” over the past weeks

The Palestinian Cabinet and the Foreign Ministry today condemned in two separate statements the Israeli army assassination of three Palestinians in the northern West Bank city of Nablus and demanded an international investigation into the attack.

The cabinet, while meeting in Ramallah, issued a statement calling for an international investigation into what it described as “this heinous crime” and called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to condemn it.

Israeli soldiers earlier today opened fire at a Palestinian car in a Nablus neighborhood, in what was described as extrajudicial assassination, killing three of its passengers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemn the assassination in a statement, holding the Israeli government and its prime minister, Neftali Bennett, “fully and directly responsible for this crime.”

It said the silence of the international community to Israeli violations and crimes provides a cover to these criminal acts and encourages the Israeli occupier to continue in its open warfare against the Palestinians.

The ministry called on the UN Secretary-General to shoulder his responsibilities and activate the international protection mechanism for the Palestinian people as per the UN General Assembly resolution, and called on the US administration to pressure the Israeli government to end its crimes.

It also called on the International Criminal Court to speed up its investigation of Israel and its crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel’s Minister for Military Affairs, Benny Gantz praised the Israeli military and other participating organizations over the criminal operation, which he described as “preventive” and “proactive.”

The Israeli regime occupied the West Bank in a heavily Western-backed war in 1967.

Ever since, it has been dotting the territory with hundreds of illegal settlements, besides imposing the strictest of restrictions on the Palestinians’ freedom there.