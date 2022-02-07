Palestinian Central Council fills vacant posts for the PLO’s Executive Committee

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Palestinian Central Council tonight filled three vacant posts for the 16-seat Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Hussein al-Sheikh, member of Fatah Central Committee, was named to replace the late Saeb Erekat, Muhammad Mustafa, head of the Palestine Investment Fund, was named to replace Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned her post, and Ramzi Rabah replaced Taysir Khaled, who also have resigned.

At the same time, the Central Council elected Ramzi Khouri as head of the Palestinian National Fund and therefore became a member of the Executive Committee.

The current members of the Executive Committee are:

President Mahmoud Abbas, chairman, Azzam al-Ahmad, Ziad Abu Amr, Ahmad Majdalani, Wasel Abu Yousef, Ahmad Tamimi, Ali Abu Zahri, Faisal Aranki, Bassam Salhi, Saleh Rafat, Adnan Husseini, Ahmad Abu Holi, Hussein al-Sheikh, Ramzi Rabah, Mohammad Mustafa, and Ramzi Khouri.