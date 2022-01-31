Amnesty International’s new report to accuse Israel of committing crimes of apartheid against the Palestinians

Bethlehem /PNN/

Amnesty International (AI), in a report that will be published tomorrow, is charging Israel for committing crimes of apartheid against the Palestinian people.

AI described the report, Israel’s cruel system of domination and oppression against Palestinians, as a “landmark” with “new research and analysis detailing violations by Israel against the Palestinian people.”

It said the report “will focus on the policies and practices of the Israeli government towards Palestinians across all territories under its control and sets out Israel’s obligations under international law.”

“The comprehensive report documents how massive seizures of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer, drastic movement restrictions, and the denial of nationality and citizenship to Palestinians are all components of a discriminatory system which amounts to a crime against humanity under international law,” it said prior to the launch of the report by Agnes Callamard from East Jerusalem during her first visit to the region as Amnesty’s Secretary-General.

The report has already provoked strong criticism from Israeli officials and supporters in an attempt to discredit AI before its official publication.