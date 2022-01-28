End of Israeli occupation, establishment of state won’t wait for Israeli approval say Palestinian official

Bethlehem/PNN/

The end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of the Palestinian state will not wait for Israeli approval, today said Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs and Member of the ruling Fatah movement’s Central Committee.

“The end of the occupation and the establishment of the Palestinian State won’t wait for (Israeli Prime Minister Naftali) Bennett’s approval, it is a historical inevitability,” said the senior Palestinian official in a tweet. “He should be aware that the number of countries in the world recognizing the State of Palestine is greater than those recognizing Israel.”

Al-Sheikh was responding to remarks by Bennett that he will not make peace with the Palestinian Authority, nor negotiate with it or support the establishment of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

“Security, safety, stability and peace will only be achieved with the end of the occupation and the establishment of the State of Palestine,” he stressed.