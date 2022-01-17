Palestinian anti-occupation activist dies of injuries after Israeli vehicle runs him over

Hebron /PNN/

An elderly Palestinian political activist has died of injuries sustained nearly two weeks ago when he was run over by an Israeli police vehicle in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Monday the death of the 75-year-old Suleiman al-Hathalin, a veteran activist against Israeli settlements and occupation.

According to the ministry, the activist was critically wounded in the head, chest and stomach after being deliberately run over by the Israeli police vehicle at the entrance to Umm al-Khair village in Masafer Yatta, south of in the city of Hebron.

An Israeli NGO dedicated to making public atrocities by the Israeli military said Hathalin was hit by a tow truck commissioned by Israeli police that was impounding Palestinian cars in the village. “After running over Haj Suleiman, the truck immediately left, without calling an ambulance. Hit and run, courtesy of Israel Police. That’s what happens when Palestinian life has virtually no value in the eyes of the occupier.”

Hazem al-Hathalin, a relative, confirmed that al-Hathalin was struck by the truck, which “ran him over with its front and back wheels” before driving away.

A video circulated on social media showed a man lying on the road at Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank, as three soldiers approached with rifles trained on him.

Rights advocates say Israeli forces have adopted a ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy during clashes with Palestinians, even in clear cases where they could be captured.

Israel has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to its forces or to settlers. Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera, brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.

A report earlier this month said Israeli forces had killed at least 357 Palestinians in 2021 amid the silence of the international community. The global silence towards Israel’s crimes has encouraged the regime to ignore and belittle the blood of the Palestinian people of all ages. Several human rights groups have called on Israeli authorities to stop promoting the use of unnecessary lethal force.