Prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash has been infected with the Corona virus 

Bethlehem /PNN /

The prisoner’s club said that the Israeli hospital administration of Assaf Hrufeh reported to the wife of the, Hisham Abu Hawash, that he was infected with the Corona virus, as she asked his wife to leave after confirming the infection, and he was transferred to the section dedicated to the injuries of Corona.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Al-Assir Club held the occupation fully responsible for his life, especially since he was still in hospital treatment, and he needed special care and preventive measures.

The statement = noted that, with the prisoner Abu Hawash being infected with the Corona virus, the number of prisoners who had been infected from the beginning of the epidemic in prisons in April 2020 to date had risen to 410.

For its part, the family of captive Abu Huash reported that it had received from Asaf Hrofiha Hospital, confirming that her son Hisham had been infected with the Corona virus.

The family accused the hospital administration of failing to provide the care assigned to her captive son, who had gone through a 141-day open hunger strike against his administrative detention.

In a statement, the family stated that, several days after the end of his strike, Hisham Abu Hawash was transferred to a shared room with a number of patients, without taking into account the privacy of his health condition, which requires isolation, where he suffers from a blood wound that was transferred to him while he was at the Ramla prison clinic

The Abu Huash family demanded the intervention of international and human rights organizations in order to ensure the prompt transfer of Hisham to a West Bank hospital for appropriate treatment, holding the occupation authorities fully responsible for the life of their son, which they considered to be part of a plan to destroy.

The prisoner, Hisham Abu Hawash, suspended his hunger strike on 4 January, following an agreement to be released on 26 February.