In pictures: Hundreds are giving birth to the appeal of the great dawn and prayer prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem / PNN / Large numbers of worshippers at the dawn of Friday met the call of the great dawn to pray at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the cold atmosphere that hit the area.

Since the first hours of dawn, citizens, including families, have gathered at the gates of Al-Aqsa to perform prayers with wide participation; emphasizing the spiritual interconnectedness of the Palestinians and the sanctuary and conveying a message to the occupation rejecting the designs of Judaization and annexation.

Rooted worshippers saw a large presence of worshippers from the Old City of Jerusalem and its surrounding neighbourhoods, who challenged the occupation restrictions and were able to reach the mosque to colonize it and participate in the call of the Great Dawn.

A number of activists had launched the calls of the Great Dawn to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the occupation of Jerusalem escalated. The congregentry into the Al-Aqsa gates, they entered the gates of Al-Aqsa, while a number of Jerusalemites spread to distribute hospitality from food and drinks to honour the citizens.

The deportees from Al-Aqsa responded by praying about the doors and around the mosque.