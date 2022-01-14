 31 years on the assassination of three Palestinian leaders Abu Iyad, Abu Al-Hol and Al-Amri…

Bethlehem / PNN /Maram Daraghma

Today, fourteenth of January, marks the 31st anniversary of the assassination of the three leaders, Salah Khalaf, Abu Iyad, member of the Central Fatah Committee, and Haile Abdulhamid Abu Al-Haul, member of the Central Fatah Committee, Fakhri Al-Omari, and Abu Muhammad, close aide to Abu Iyad in the unified security service, while attending a meeting at Abu Al-Haul House in the city of Carthage, Tunisia, in 1991

With the martyrdom of the leaders, the PLO, the Palestinian Revolution and the Hamas movement lost three of its most sincere and prestigious leaders who had a record of sacrifice, redemption and struggle against the Israeli occupation throughout the conflict until their martyrdom.

The martyr, Salah Khalf

The martyr, Commander Salah Khalaf, Abu Iyad, was born in the city of Yafa in 1933. He lived the first years of his life even before the Israeli entity in 1948 took one day. He was forcibly forced and his family had to leave the city of Yafa and went to Gaza by sea and settled in it with his family. He completed his secondary studies in 1951 and then joined the Faculty of Science of Cairo University. In the same year, he met Yaser Arafat, A student at the Faculty of Engineering at the time and the relationship between them was strengthened through the establishment of the General Union of Palestine Students.

Salah Khalaf graduated from Sciences/Department of Philosophy College in 1957, obtained a diploma in education and psychology and returned to the Gaza Strip to teach, and began his secret work in recruiting and organizing groups of militants in Gaza.

In 1959, Abu Iyad moved to Kuwait to serve as a teacher, an opportunity for him and his fellow leaders: Yasser Arafat, Khaled Al-Hassan, Saleem Al-Zannoun, Farouk al-Qadomi, and other militants in various countries, the most prominent of whom were Abu Yosuf al-Najjar, Kamal Adwan and President Mahmoud Abbas residing in Qatar, to unite their efforts to establish the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah and bring the Palestinians back to their land and rights.

Abu Iyad began to stand out as a member of the central committee of Fatah, then a commissioner of its security apparatus, and then led the special organs of the organization. Since 1970, Abu Iyad was subjected to more assassination.

Martyr Haile Abdul Hamid

Known as Abu al-Hawl, in 1937 in the city of Safad, was abandoned with his family in 1948 to Syria, attended school in Damascus and was active in demonstrations and gatherings at national events.

In its early youth, it began to seek the formation of an organizational gathering of Palestinian refugees in Syria, and established an organization of Arab and Palestinian leaders in harmony with the national trends prevailing at that time. Political organizations were banned at that time in Syria.

In 1957, he led a Palestinian movement to demand that Palestine refugees be granted the same civil rights as Syrian citizens, with the exception of citizenship and passport, in order to preserve Palestinian national identity and dignity. The Syrian Parliament, headed by Akram Al-Horani, then endorsed the Palestinian demand. The organization Arabs of Palestine, established in Syria by Haile Abdul Hamid in 1960, joined the organizational framework of the Fatah al-Rubayi movement, which was prepared to announce its launching as an armed faction.

Abu al-Hol also assumed responsibility for the security and information of Fatah along with Salah Khalaf Abu Iyad and served as Commissioner of the occupying Power following the martyrdom of Khalil al-Wazir Abu Jihad, in addition to his responsibilities in the security apparatus, and continued until the date of his martyrdom.

Abu al-Hol was one of the founders of the arms of the Fatah movement in Germany and Austria—and he also co-founded the movement of Fatah, Cairo in 1964, and occupied the site of the secretary of organization in Cairo. In 1972, he became an authorized movement of Fatah in Lebanon.

Martyr Fakhri al-Omari, born in the city of Jaffa in 1936, who was one of the first to work in the Palestinian revolution, participated in the first security session of the Fatah movement to Cairo, co-founded the security and monitoring apparatus in Jordan with the martyr Abu Iyad, led the security apparatus of the Palestinian revolution and co-led a number of special and qualitative operations.

The martyr Salah Khalaf in Fakhri al-Amri has had a significant impacted. Abu Iyad contributed greatly to the dissemination of national thought in preparation for the establishment of the Fatah movement, and also lobbied the national youth as the foundation nucleus of an exclusively Palestinian national movement Fatah.

During this period, the revolutionary thought of Al-Amri, who was also fond of sports, was crystallized, enabling him to organize several national freedom-seeking youth, through sports clubs, who then became the nucleus of the Fatah military cells in the occupied territories.

The Omari martyr served as a high security official, the second man was in the unified security service headed by Abu Iyad, and he was assassinated after receiving about thirty bullets while trying to catch the murderous criminal in his endeavours to protect the martyr Abu Iyad.