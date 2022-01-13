IOF stormed several cities and arrested a number of Palestinians 

Jerusalem/PNN /

A Palestinian citizen was injured and 3 others were arrested, at dawn on Thursday, during their campaigns and broke into an outbreak of confrontations with the occupying forces in a number of areas in the occupied bank.

Local sources reported that a young man was shot in the hand during clashes with the occupying forces following the break-in of the town of Tubas. Sources added that the wounded young man was taken to hospital for necessary treatment, describing his condition as stable.

The occupying forces raided the homes of two brothers of the Abu Khader family and wreaked havoc on them. It also raided the new camp of Askar in the city of Nablus and arrested the two young men, Ameed al-Maghribi and Mustafa Abu Shanab.

In the Bethlehem governorate, the occupying forces stormed the Jabal al-Muwalah area in the center of the city of Bethlehem and raided a number of citizens’ homes.

According to security sources, the occupying forces raided several houses known to them: prisoner Jawad Jawarish, his brother Mahmoud, and Mo’ayad Rizq, and tampered with their contents.

The same sources added that the occupying forces had stormed the Aida camp, the Hindaza mountain, and the areas of Rafida and Rakhma, without reporting arrests.

The prisoner information office stated that the occupying forces had arrested the leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, Saleh Amin Kamil, after raiding his home in Kabatiya, south of Jenin.