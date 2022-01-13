Support our independent media
IOA forces a citizen to demolish his business in Shuafat camp

15 hours ago Politics

Jerusalem/PNN/

On Thursday 13th January 2022, the Israeli occupation authorities forced a Palestinian citizen to demolish his commercial facility in Shuafat refugee camp, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

According to the official agency, reporting correspondence in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem occupation municipality forced Maqdisi Jamal Muhammad Ali to demolish his commercial facility under construction, covering 150 square meters in the camp.

The municipality of the occupation handed over to Al-Maqdisi Ali a decision to demolish his business on the fourth of this January, and the choice between his self-destructing, or its mechanisms carrying out the demolition and paying for the demolition.

