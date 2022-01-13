Dozens of settlers break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem /PNN /

On Thursday 13th January 2022, dozens of Israeli settlers renewed their incursions into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the Islamic Waqf Service in Jerusalem, dozens of settlers, students of biblical institutes and rabbis broke into Al-Aqsa, on the part of the Moroccan door, in the form of groups, and performed orthodoxy in its yards, protecting the occupying police, who had taken an elderly person out of the mosque simply because he opposed his arrest in the eastern region and his protest against the deliberate ritual of settlers.

Al-Aqsa Mosque was exposed to intrusions that were protected by the occupation forces all over the week, except on Friday and Saturday, on morning and evening terms, in an attempt to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa and try to divide it periodically.