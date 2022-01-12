Resisting the wall, grab an order prohibiting the eviction of five families or demolition of their tents in Khirbat Abziq.

Tubas/PNN/

The Director-General for Legal Affairs of UN-Women, Ayed Marar, said that the precautionary order obtained concerned the five families whose installations had been demolished in December and that they had been evicted several times by the occupation army for training in the area.

According to the Director-General of Legal Affairs of UN-Women, Ayed Mazar, the precautionary order obtained belonged to the five families whose installations had been demolished late last December and were evicted several times by the occupation army, with a view to conducting training in the area.

Under the precautionary order, the occupation army is prohibited from evacuating these families from their homes. It is also prohibited from demolishing or seizing the tents they set up in the area.

It is stated that these families have suffered over the past month and early this month as a result of the ongoing exercises of the occupation army on their territory, where they have been evicted and evicted on several occasions, in addition to destroying their tents and installations, and destroying hundreds of dunums planted with rain crops in the village.