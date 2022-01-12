Nasser Abu Hamid in a coma for the eighth consecutive day

Ramallah / PNN /

Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid (49 Years Old), from Al-Amari camp in Al-Bireh, has been in a coma since Friday 7th January 2022, after suffering from the severe inflammation of the lungs as a result of bacterial contamination.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission and Palestinian Prisoner

society said there is nothing new about the health status of prisoner Abu Hamid, he’s still on artificial respirators at (Israeli Barzilai Hospital).

In contact with the official agency, the media spokesman for the Authority, Hassan Abed Rabbo, stated that the prisoner was in a very dangerous situation and the occupying authorities continued to refuse his release for treatment, in an indication of a decision to leave him to death.

Various official levels were continuing their efforts and contacts to secure his release as soon as possible and to transfer him for treatment in a Palestinian hospital or abroad.

Also, Amani Sarahna, from the media service at Al-Asir Club, said that there were no signs until the moment indicating the intention of the prison administration of the occupation to release the sick prisoner of cancer Nasser Abu Hamid and to give him the opportunity to undergo treatment.

In a statement to the official agency, she noted that the contacts were continuing in parallel with the legal efforts and petitions to the occupation courts to request the release of prisoner Abu Hamid.