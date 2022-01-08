Armed Israeli settlers attack Susiya village

Hebron/PNN/

Armed Israeli settlers on Friday evening attacked with gunfire the village of Susiya, to the southwest of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, and terrified its residents, local sources said.

Fo’ad Emour, a local anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that a group of armed Israeli settlers from a nearby illegal Israeli settlement attacked the village, opened fire at homes, and shouted profanities at local Palestinian residents.

No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack.

The village is part of Masafer Yatta, a collection of about 19 Bedouin hamlets that have been a frequent target by the Israeli military and settlers, who seek to empty the area of its indigenous Palestinian population in favor of the colonial settlement enterprise.

Almost every day, attacks by the Israeli occupation forces or settlers on Palestinians are reported in the area.

Violence and vandalism by Israeli settlers are commonplace across the occupied West Bank and are rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.