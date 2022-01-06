Two Palestinians killed by IOF & settlers

Ramallah/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces killed today, Thursday, two Palestinians, one of them in Nablus, by Israeli army bullets, and the other near Ramallah, where he died as a result of being run over by a settler.

Israeli forces killed early this morning a Palestinian youth during clashes to the east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, security sources confirmed.

The sources said that clashes broke out after the Israeli forces raided the Nablus-area suburb of Balata al-Balad, and opened fire towards Palestinian youths critically injuring Bakeer Hashash, 21, who later succumbed to his wounds at a Nablus hospital.

An Israeli settler Thursday morning ran over and killed a Palestinian worker as he was going to work inside the 1948 territories.

The slain Palestinian was identified to be Mustafa Falaneh, 25, from the village of Safa, to the west of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

According to a relative, Falaneh was crossing the street when he was run over by an Israeli settler, killing him.

Falah was a father of a one-year-old and a half girl.