Hisham Abu Hawash ends 141 consecutive days of hunger strike after reaching a deal to end his administrative detention

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission in a statement said Abu Hawash ended his hunger strike after reaching a deal with the Israeli occupation authorities to end his administrative detention and free him on February 26.

With President Mahmoud Abbas’ directives and the vigorous follow-up of the General Intelligence Service, a deal with the Israeli side was reached tonight for the release of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner, Hisham Abu Hawash, thus ending his 141 consecutive days of hunger strike in protest of his detention without charge or trial.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised the steadfastness of the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash in the face of the occupation and its arbitrary measures, describing him as the righteous Son of the Palestinian people.

During a telephone conversation with the family of the prisoner Abu Hawash, to congratulate them for his victory the president stressed that the issue of prisoners is at the top of the priorities of the Palestinian leadership.

The family of Abu Hawash thanked the president for the efforts made to end his administrative detention by the Palestinian leadership,

In a telephone conversation with the president, this evening, Tuesday, the family praised his follow-up and tireless directives, which culminated in an agreement to release Hisham on the twenty-sixth of next February, after he went on a hunger strike for 141 days in rejection of his administrative detention.

Abu Hawash, 40, from the town of Dura, south of Hebron, was detained on October 27, 2020. Immediately after his arrest, an administrative detention order was issued against him for a period of six months and was renewed several times. He is married and a father of five children. His health has reached a critical stage due to the hunger strike.

A statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said the battle of Abu Hawash has brought the issue of the prisoners, specifically the issue of administrative detention, back to the forefront despite all the challenges that he and other prisoners, who preceded him on the strike, have faced by the series of systematic policies of all arms of the Israeli government.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held without trial or charge have launched four days ago a boycott of Israel’s military courts in protest of their administrative detention.

