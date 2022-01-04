“Do Not Leave Me” is the first release for the New Year 2022 for Mafar Musical Band

Bethlehem/PNN/

Mafar the Palestinian announced their first release for the New Year 2022, based on the poem “Do Not Leave Me” from the book of poem collection (The End of the Night) by the Palestinian resistance poet Mahmoud Darwish.

To watch the full video, please click on the link below:

Mafar has approached the theme of the track through the selection of the poem (la Tatrukini) – (لا تتركيني) which is considered one of the most interesting amongst the poems in the book “The End of The Night” which is a selection of poems written by the poet of the Palestinian resistance, Mahmoud Darwish.

The poem is considered a special one among others as it portrays a man that is pleading with his significant other not to leave him while comparing her to Palestine through the usage of the words “homeland”, “olive trees”, “rocks”.

Mafar finds itself closer to the words of this poem especially at the presence of metaphoric comparison of our homeland Palestine, while on the other hand, it would be a first for Mafar to perform a love song in such a manner where it involves metaphors that roots and reminds the listener of the Palestinian cause.

Mahmoud Darwish is considered the poet of the Palestinian resistance, and one of the most important contemporary Palestinian poets whose name is associated with the poetry of the revolution and the stolen homeland, Palestine.

Mafar is a Palestinian Band That Presents Independent/Alternative Rock Music.