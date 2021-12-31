IOF kill a Palestinian young man in Salfit

Salfit/PNN/

A Palestinian young man was shot dead on Friday morning by Israeli occupation forces at Hares junction in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit, according to Israeli reports.

The young man, who was identified as Ameer Rayyan, was reportedly shot and critically injured in the lower abdomen and was announced dead of his wounds about an hour later after Israeli occupation forces denied access of medics to the scene.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the fatal shooting of the Palestinian young man, who is a resident of Qarawat Bani Hassan town in the province.