Palestinian President & Israeli army Minister met on Tuesday night

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met on Tuesday Israeli Armey Minister Benny Gantz at his home in the central Israeli city of Rosh HaAyin, reported by the office of Gantz.

This is the first time since 2010 that President Abbas came to a meeting with Israeli officials. According to Gantz office, the two discussed security and civil issues.

According to Israeli media, the meeting lasted about two and a half hours and was attended by the coordinator of the occupation army’s operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, Major General Ghassan Alyan, Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh and the head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service, Majid Faraj.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz also indicated that Gantz and Abbas had a one-on-one conversation on the sidelines of the meeting.

Palestinian Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh said that President Mahmoud Abbas discussed with Gantz the importance of having a political horizon to reach a solution based on international community decisions.

He said that the two discussed tensions in the West Bank and the settlers’ increasing attacks in recent days against our Palestinian people, adding that economic and humanitarian issues were also discussed.