Israeli settler runs over, kills middle-aged Palestinian woman in occupied West Bank

A middle-aged Palestinian woman has lost her life after an Israeli settler ran him over in the central part of the West Bank, hours after dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent attacks by Israeli forces during a raid into a village in the occupied territories.

They said that the settler rammed his car into Ghadir Anis Abdullah Fuqaha while the latter was at the entrance of the town, instantly killing her.

The assailant fled the scene.

In a post at the official Facebook page of Sinjil Municipality, mayor Hazem Tawafsha said that 63-year-old Fuqaha was with her husband at the town entrance, close to the settler-only bypass Road 60, waiting for a taxi to be picked up to Nablus city, when the settler rammed his car into her before speeding away in a deliberate hit and run attack.

He added that this attack is reminiscent of an attack when a speeding settler driving near the town rammed his vehicle into Enas Shawkat Dar Khalil and Tulin Omar ‘Asfour, five-year-old girls who were walking home from their kindergarten in 2014.

Enas was instantly killed and Tulin sustained a very serious injury and is now struggling with a life-long disability.

Israeli police usually treat such attacks as accidents, even in cases when witnesses claim the ramming attacks were deliberate.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

In another incident a group of rampaging Israeli settlers protected by army today attacked Palestinian vehicles driving at a section of Nablus-Jenin road in the north of the occupied West Bank, immediately outside the evacuated Israeli settlement of Homesh, according to local sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official in charge of the settlement file in Nablus, told WAFA that a group of Israeli settlers gathered outside the evacuated settlement and pelted stones at Palestinian vehicles driving at Route 60, causing damage to some of them.

Meantime, Israeli settlers attacked and beat up three Palestinian civilians while they were on a picnic near the village of Deir Istiya, in the West Bank province of Salfit.

There has been an increase in settler-related attacks against Palestinians and their properties during the last week.

Over the last few days, Israeli settlers protected by army attempted to raid homes of Palestinian citizens at the outskirts of the village of Burqa, which is close to the route where the stoning attack occurred outside Homesh.

Last night, a Palestinian man was hospitalized after he was brutally beaten up by Israeli occupation soldiers near the evacuated settlement of Homesh.

There are over 650,000 Israeli settlers living in Jewish-only colonial settlements across the West Bank in violation of international law.