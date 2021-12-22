Support our independent media

ICRC expresses its concern over the deterioration of the health of prisoner Abu Hawash

Jerusalem/PNN/

ICRC is very concerned about the deteriorating health of Mr. Hisham Ismail Ahmad Abu Hawash, a Palestinian administratively detained in an Israeli place of detention. ICRC health staff have been visiting Mr. Abu Hawash regularly and continue to closely monitor his situation.

From a medical perspective, after more than 128 days of a hunger strike, he is in critical condition requiring expert clinical monitoring.

As for any other hunger strikers, the ICRC is concerned about potentially irreversible health consequences and possible tragic loss of life.

Every detainee must be treated humanely and with dignity.

