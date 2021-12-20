Palestinian house, vehicles targeted in settler attack in northern West Bank

Qalqiliya/PNN/

Israeli settlers Monday dawn targeted a Palestinian house and vehicles in Kafr Qaddum village, east of Qalqiliya city, according to local sources.

They said that a group of settlers hurled stones at the house and vehicle of Nasser Darwish Barham to the west of the northern West Bank village, causing damage to his house and smashing the windshields and exterior mirrors of his vehicle.

The settlers also pelted another vehicle belonging to Maher Fathi Jum‘a with stones, causing damages to it.

The assailants came from the colonial settlement of Kedumim.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers‘ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.