On Sunday, 19th December 2021, Israeli settlers attacked a house in Ramen town, east of Tulkarm.

The son of the owner of the house, Adham Abu Awad, told the official agency that they had been surprised by the sound of broken windows of the house, consisting of two floors with stones, by many Israeli settlers.

After the intervention of the youth of the town, who had been given a gift to their grandmother, the settlers fled