Tayseer Khaled: Bennett is responsible for the orgy of the settlers and their attacks

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, a member of the Executive Committee of the Organization for the Liberation of Palestine and a member of the Political Office of the Democratic Front for the liberation of Palestine, has retained Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pie nameplate responsible for the serious repercussions of the behavior and policy of the Israeli government of occupation, especially afterwards his statements, in which he claimed that colonial violence is nothing but a marginal phenomenon and the statements of his minister of the interior and one of the prominent figures of his party, Ayelet Shaked, who praised the colonists some days ago and he described them such as the salt of the earth and the pioneers of the valley and the mountain and called in the light of the growing arrogance of the settlers and in light of the fact that over 85% of the polling stations that are opened, according to data from the Sulla organizations scene of assault and injury to Palestinians of violent crimes, evil fires, damage to property and trees and land appropriation, they are closed without finding anything, to transfer the file of their attacks and encourage political leaders in the government and the opposition to them urgently Za to the International Criminal Court and the request of Mr. Karim Khan, actor New Year for the court to assume responsibility and initiate a judicial investigation into the crimes of the Ha stressed that there are no excuses for the International Criminal Court after the escalation of this wave of at Heels and his adoption and defense by the Primo Minister of Israel.

This has happened in response to the arrogance of the settlers and their attacks on Palestinian citizens and their escalation in the last years, starting from the settlements in general and the outposts in particular, and after the colonial violence is d An integral part of the routine of life underemployment in the West Bank, as it was today in Cirenaica, Sebastia, Qaryut and in Crossroads, including the threat to the lives of Palestinians and the safety of their lives, property and lands, starting with blocking the roads and throwing stones against the auto, raiding houses and terrorizing their residents, ending up with olive field fires and crops, destroying and destroying properties, and ending up shooting, and not taking Israel, as an occupying power, on measures that provide protection to occupied civilians.

Tayseer Khaled has renewed the request of the Palestinian government to raise sufficient funds to form security and protection committees in the Palestinian countryside and on the streets of the country and to support them with Palestinian security elements and military services to provide security to Palestinian citizens, both inside their homes either in their movement on the streets or in their direction to work in their lands adjoining the settlements and the settlements avocados